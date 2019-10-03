By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Police in Bomet have broken a ring involved in printing and issuing fake land title deeds to unsuspecting members of the public.

Police arrested Leonard Kipkoech alias Matekete, a private surveyor in connection with the crime.

Officers said Thursday that they looking for his accomplices.

Bomet police boss Naomi Ichami and Jacob Muli, an investigation officer, said the arrest was a major breakthrough in a probe that has been going on for a long time.

The investigation followed a complaint to the police by a public member, who was issued a fake title deed by the surveyor after he bought land in Sotik.

Police seized 13 fake titles when they arrested the suspect.

When police pounced on the suspect, nine title deeds were seized, but on search at his home, another four documents were found.

Mrs Ichami called on members of the public, who may have fallen victim to the fraudulent activities of the suspects, to record statements at the police station.

She said that it was important for land owners in the region to check the authenticity of their land title deeds so as to avoid a situation where they are holding on to fake documents.

In the recent past, there was a major reshuffle at the Bomet Lands office following complaints of corruption and other fraudulent activities including printing and issuing of title deeds without the knowledge of the land owners.