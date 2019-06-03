Chepalungu sub county police boss Nelson Masai said ingestions into the incident had commenced.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Police in Bomet County have impounded a lorry belonging to the General Service Unit unit as it ferried 450 cedar posts.

The Isuzu lorry GKB 447R veered off the road and landed in a ditch on Monday morning as it ferried the posts from Chebunyo to a neighbouring county.

TOWED

“At around 6.30am, the lorry attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit camp at Nemesis on the Bomet, Kisii, Narok county border, veered off the road and landed in a ditch,” said a senior officer at Chebunyo Police Station.

Bomet Base Commander Chief Inspector Richard Psaima and Corporal David Chumo rushed to the scene and thwarted attempts to transfer the cedar posts into another lorry.

The GSU vehicle was towed to Chepalungu Police Station while the cedar posts were still lying at the scene of the accident.

Mr Rueben Koech, a trader in the area alleged that the lorry is used thrice a week to ferry forest products from Transmara sub-county in Narok to Chebunyo and Kaboson trading centres in Bomet County.

INVESTIGATIONS

Chepalungu sub county police boss Nelson Masai said ingestions into the incident had commenced.

“It is true the lorry veered off the road in the morning with three officers on board. We are investigating how a government vehicle was illegally used to ferry forest products,” Mr Masai said.

Cedar posts that were being transported in a GSU lorry which veered off the road at landed into a ditch in Bomet County on June 3, 2019. PHOTO | VITALIS KINUTAI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mr Francis Misonge, the Bomet ecosystem conservator appealed to the public to volunteer information on those involved in plundering natural resources.

ILLEGAL TRADE

“It does not matter the position one holds in society or government, the law will be applied equally on those who illegally harvest, transport and sell forest products,” said Mr Misonge.

Mr Tyson Kiprotich Saitoti an activist said: “It is unfortunate that police officers tasked with enforcing the law are the same ones breaking it with impunity.”