Police Spokesman Charles Owino (centret) and county commanders Naomi Ichami (right) and Aden Yunis (Narok) addressing the press in Bomet on June 8, 2019. Ms Ichami revealed that a lorry with 1,750 kilograms of explosives and 50 detonators had been impounded in Bomet. PHOTO | VITALIS KIMUTAI | NATION MEDIA GROUP