Police in Bomet seize lorry with explosives, arrest suspect
Saturday June 8 2019
Police in Bomet on Friday night impounded a lorry with explosives and detonators and arrested one suspect.
The lorry registration number KBT 779Y was seized at Kyogong area on the Bomet-Narok highway while ferrying 1,750 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and 50 explosives.
The lorry’s driver Joseph Wangombe, 37, was arrested for interrogation.
"The motor vehicle belonging to nitro chemicals has been impounded and a driver arrested," said Bomet County Police Commander Naomi Ichami.