alexa Police in Bomet seize lorry with explosives, arrest suspect - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Bomet

Police in Bomet seize lorry with explosives, arrest suspect

Saturday June 8 2019

explosives impounded in Bomet

Police Spokesman Charles Owino (centret) and county commanders Naomi Ichami (right) and Aden Yunis (Narok) addressing the press in Bomet on June 8, 2019. Ms Ichami revealed that a lorry with 1,750 kilograms of explosives and 50 detonators had been impounded in Bomet. PHOTO | VITALIS KIMUTAI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

The lorry’s driver Joseph Wangombe was arrested for interrogation. 

Advertisement
VITALIS KIMUTAI
By VITALIS KIMUTAI
More by this Author

Police in Bomet on Friday night impounded a lorry with explosives and detonators and arrested one suspect.

The lorry registration number KBT 779Y was seized at Kyogong area on the Bomet-Narok highway while ferrying 1,750 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and 50 explosives.

The lorry’s driver Joseph Wangombe, 37, was arrested for interrogation. 

"The motor vehicle belonging to nitro chemicals has been impounded and a driver arrested," said Bomet County Police Commander Naomi Ichami.