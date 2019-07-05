By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A police officer was arrested in Konoin, Bomet County, on Friday for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old and then attempting a cover-up when the matter became public.

Thomas Omondi was arrested at the Sotik Law Courts after a case in which he is charged with careless driving, causing an accident and grievously injuring the girl.

Konoin Sub-county Police Commander Alex Shikondi said officer Omondi will face defilement charges.

'WHAT HAPPENED'

Mr Omondi is accused of committing the crime on February 10 in a house metres away from Mogogosiek Police Station, where he was based at the time.

He was later transferred to Lugumek Police Station in Chepalungu.

The officer allegedly tried to prevent the victim’s parents from reporting the incident at Mogogosiek and instead offered to drive them to Tenwek hospital so she would undergo tests.

At Tengecha trading centre, the officer's private car rammed into a stationary tractor, an accident which left the girl with serious head injuries. Her father and the policeman sustained minor injuries.

The girl was rushed to AIC Litein Hospital in the neighbouring Kericho County by good Samaritans. She was discharged three weeks ago, after about four months in a coma.

INTERVENTION

It took Deputy President William Ruto's intervention for the officer to be arrested days after the accident and charged with a traffic offence.

While presiding over the launch of universal health care at Silibwet trading centre in Bomet on February 16, the DP directed County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding to take action against the officer.

This followed complaints by residents and leaders who accused senior police officers of protecting the suspect.

“The quick action of Bomet County authorities resulted in the arrest of a policeman involved in the defilement of a minor. He will face the law,” Dr Ruto later wrote on his Twitter page.

He added, “Police officers are custodians of law and justice and should not abuse their legitimate power."

CRACKDOWN

On Friday, Mr Omoding said an ongoing crackdown would help curb rising cases of defilement and rape in the area.