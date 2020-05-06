Chief caught defiling minor during curfew, arrested

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A senior chief in Bomet County has been arrested after he was caught red-handed while defiling a 15-year-old girl in his car.

The administrator was found with the local Form One student inside the vehicle at a garage.

David Langat, the chief of Mogogosiek location, was then frog-marched to the local police station where he is currently locked up.

"The suspect has been placed under police custody and will be arraigned in court," said Mr Alex Shikondi, Mogogosiek Sub-county Police Commander.

He added that the girl had been placed under protection and taken to hospital for a check-up after the ordeal in the hands of the 59-year-old administrator.

The shocking incident occurred at around 8 pm on Tuesday at Mogogosiek trading centre in Konoin Constituency.

His Toyota Corolla station wagon registration KAY 514H, which was used by Mr Langat while committing the offence, has been towed to a local police station.

A member of the public is said to have tipped off officers of the unfolding incident, leading to the Police Commander and the Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) rushing to the scene.