By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Seven cows died in Bomet County on Sunday after feeding on green maize stalks suspected to contain nitrate.

County Director of Veterinary Services Dr Wilson Serem said the animals might have died of nitrate poisoning.

“The animals are said to have fed on green maize stalks in a farm within the homestead and died a few hours later. Preliminary investigations show it could be a case of nitrate poisoning, but samples have been sent to government chemists for analysis,” said Dr Serem.

MAIZE STALKS

After feeding on the maize stalks, the animals were driven to a dam where they drank water before dying a few minutes later.

“Animals should feed on green maize stalks since they have high concentrations of nitrate. The stalks should be cut and dried first before being given to livestock,” said Dr Serem.

He said a similar incident occurred in the neighbouring Chepalungu constituency two years ago.

Dr Serem said a sensitisation exercise was carried out in the area by livestock and veterinary departments has helped curb recurrence of the incidences.

Mr Kipsoi Chemuren incurred an estimated loss of Sh210,000 in the incident that occurred at Lelechwet village in Kapkimolwo location of Bomet East constituency.

Mr Stanley Towett, the Kapkimolwo locational chief and veterinary officers supervised the burial of the carcasses.