By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Six Bomet Executives, who were last week bundled out of office by the county assembly after MCAs rejected their nomination for reappointment, are set to seek legal recourse.

The six are seeking to quash the proceedings of the assembly, and have them declared null and void. They also want what went into the Hansard records expunged.

The six are accusing the assembly of “engaging in a wit hunt and deploying lynch mob psychology in the course of discussing and kicking them out without reference to any adverse documents or reports against them.”

They claim to have a five-year valid contract with the employer, which has not run its full course. They are Mr Justus Maina (Administration), Mr Benard Ngeno (Sports), Benson Kipsang (Water), Philiph Kipngeno (Roads), Ms Daisy Chelangat (Land), and Dr Julius Tuwei (Agriculture). Only three executives; Dr Joseph Kipruto (Medical Services), Ms Juliana Yegon (Education), and Mr Andrew Kimutai (Finance) survived the axe, and have been sworn in to serve under Dr Hillary Barchok’s administration.

Mr Maina told Nation that the proceedings at the assembly “were purely a character assignation.” Mr Ngeno said they will be moving to court today on behalf of the other four executives.