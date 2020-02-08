By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Four senior managers of Tenwek Hospital in Bomet County, including the chief executive officer, have been sacked.

Geoffrey Langat had served as CEO for 13 years at the hospital sponsored by the African Gospel Church in Kenya, with major donors being institutions in the United States of America.

The move on Thursday came one and a half months after Tenwek's board sent the officers on paid leave for reasons that were not disclosed.

Administrative Services Director Raymond Byegon, Risk and Audit Director John Sang and Maintenance Manager Joseph Maiyo are the other bosses who were fired.

Finance Director Shem Sang was appointed action CEO and tasked by the board with ensuring the roles of the other three are handled.

"VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT"

Dr Robert Langat, an AGC bishop who chairs the board, communicated the changes in a memo to staff, in which he said the managers had taken "early voluntary retirement".

"As we make these transitions, we confirm that at board level, we shall support staff and management to ensure a smooth transition," Dr Langat said in the February 5 memo pinned on the hospital's notice board on Thursday evening.

"We request that you work with us and support the management to see the hospital flourish in 2020. In due course, we shall commence the process of their replacement where necessary."

He thanked thanked the four for their services.

Reached for comment, however, some of those affected said they were shocked and claimed they were not notified in advance.