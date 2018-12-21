 11 killed in grisly Webuye accident - PHOTOS - Daily Nation
11 dead after matatu, petrol trailer collide in Webuye

Friday December 21 2018

The wreckage of the matatu that collided with a lorry at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway

The wreckage of the matatu that collided with a lorry at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway, leaving 11 people dead, December 21, 2018. PHOTO | ANTONY WABWOBA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By NATION REPORTER
Eleven people died on Friday evening when a matatu and a petrol trailer collided at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway.

Bungoma County Police Commander, Francis Sang, said reports indicated that the accident took place after the brakes of the trailer failed.

The petrol spilled to the road so fire fighters from the county were called to prevent a fire.

The drivers of the vehicles and a pedestrian were among the victims who died at the scene.

Police towed the wreckage to Webuye Police Station.

Webuye-Eldoret highway accident

The wreckage of the lorry that collided with a matatu at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway, leaving 11 people dead, December 21, 2018. PHOTO | ANTONY WABWOBA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Webuye-Eldoret highway accident

The scene of the collision of a matatu and a lorry at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway, where 11 people dead on December 21, 2018. PHOTO | ANTONY WABWOBA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Webuye-Eldoret highway accident

Fire fighters at the scene of the accident at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway, which claimed 14 lives, December 21, 2018. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Webuye-Eldoret highway accident

Fire fighters at the scene of the accident at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway, which claimed 14 lives, December 21, 2018. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Webuye-Eldoret highway accident

Fire fighters at the scene of the accident at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway, which claimed 14 lives, December 21, 2018. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

