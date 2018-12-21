By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Eleven people died on Friday evening when a matatu and a petrol trailer collided at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway.

Bungoma County Police Commander, Francis Sang, said reports indicated that the accident took place after the brakes of the trailer failed.

The petrol spilled to the road so fire fighters from the county were called to prevent a fire.

The drivers of the vehicles and a pedestrian were among the victims who died at the scene.

Police towed the wreckage to Webuye Police Station.

The wreckage of the lorry that collided with a matatu at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway, leaving 11 people dead, December 21, 2018. PHOTO | ANTONY WABWOBA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The scene of the collision of a matatu and a lorry at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway, where 11 people dead on December 21, 2018. PHOTO | ANTONY WABWOBA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Fire fighters at the scene of the accident at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway, which claimed 14 lives, December 21, 2018. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Fire fighters at the scene of the accident at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway, which claimed 14 lives, December 21, 2018. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP