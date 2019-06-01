By DENNIS LUBANGA

Eight people died in Bungoma County on Saturday morning when the matatu they were travelling in collided with a Modern Coast bus on Webuye-Bungoma highway.

The matatu belonging to Western Townace Sacco had been heading to Webuye when it hit the bus that was headed in the opposite direction.

Six people died at the scene at Matulo Corner and two at Webuye County Referral Hospital, said an officer who did not want to be named.

"We retrieved six bodies from the wreckage of the matatu and took them to the morgue at the hospital. We have begun investigations on the possible cause of the accident," the officer said.

Six people were taken to that hospital with serious injuries while the wreckage was towed to Webuye Police Station.

Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga condoled with the families whose relatives died and wished those injured quick recovery.

The wreckage of the matatu that was involved in an accident at Matulo Corner on Webuye-Bungoma highway on June 1, 2019, which left eight people dead and six injured. PHOTO | DENNIS LUBANGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

HIGH COMMISSIONER

On Wednesday, Uganda High Commissioner to Kenya Phoebe Otaala was involved in an accident at Kimaet on Malaba-Bungoma highway.

Ms Otaala's driver lost control of their Toyota Prado SUV car, registration number 85CD1K, while driving her to Kisumu where she was to take a flight to Nairobi.

A tyre burst and the vehicle rolled.

The diplomat and the driver, as well as a security agent and a house girl who were also in the car, were rushed to Life Care Hospital in Bungoma