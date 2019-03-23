 Anger, tears mark Nzoia Sugar MD’s burial - Daily Nation
Anger, tears mark Nzoia Sugar Michael Kulundu's burial

Saturday March 23 2019

Relatives of former acting Nzoia Sugar Company

Relatives of former acting Nzoia Sugar Company MD Michael Kulundu at his funeral on March 23, 2019 in his Kakamega County home. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By SHABAN MAKOKHA
Anger and tears marked the burial of former acting managing director of Nzoia Sugar Company Michael Kulundu at his Khabukoshe village home in Matungu, Kakamega County.

Family members were overtaken by grief as they attempted to eulogise him.

Mr Kulundu's mother Josephine Okomba accused the community of Nzoia of killing her son whose first encounter with danger was on January 2, when he suffered injuries following an abduction ordeal.

He was abducted by unknown people at the Salmond Restaurant located on the Kanduyi-Sikata highway, whom the family accuses of luring him to the hotel with a phone call.

"I struggled in life to bring up my children hoping they would help me. But when Kulundu had attained a status to take care of the family, someone hungry for power decided to kill him. We are very saddened by the people from Nzoia," said Mrs Okumba.

Mr Kulundu’s son his father’s vision will live on despite his tragic death on March 7, two months after his abduction.

"We will strive to achieve the vision of our father. We leave revenge to God," Brian told the mourners at Khabukoshe Secondary School.

Mr Kulundu died of injuries he sustained in the abduction ordeal.

He had served at the Bungoma-based miller as the acting MD for two years. 

