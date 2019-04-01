Bungoma hosts national drama fete

By ANTHONY NJAGI

A play addressing the theme of corruption moved the audience during the Central Region Drama Festival held at Gatimu Mixed Secondary School.

The winning play by Kianyaga Boys High School titled Riddle of Sangoma, will be performed during the 60th edition of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival at Kibabii University in Bungoma County starting Tuesday.

The play has a simple storyline.

It is about a king, a man who uses his acolytes to get wealth and suppress the people.

CORRUPTION THEME

One of his toughest assistants is Uncle Bruno (Acted by Mark Kimotho), a wily old player who knows everything about eliminating enemies and burying the evidence with them.

But the king is not very bright, and so his friends eventually bring him down.

They play tackles issues that are currently grabbing headlines and it delves into corruption which many are embarrassed to talk about.

The winning play uses a lot of cinematography and visual effects, which are well executed.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Moral Responsibility among the Youth using Theatre and Film". Its title sponsor is the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

MORAL VALUES

KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua said many plays and films in the 2019 festivals are about moral values and that winners will get handsome awards.

Bungoma County will be hosting the national festival for the first time.

Schools and colleges will converge in the county for a two-week celebration of Kenya’s best artistic and creative talent.

In the same festival, Larmudiac Girls High School will present their feature film, The Net Web, produced by Joseph Wanjohi.

SOCIAL MEDIA

The movie is about the negative influence of social media on students.

Other institutions whose films are expected to feature prominently during the drama festival are Gathambi Girls Secondary School with the film Misplaced Moral produced by Gillian Wambua, Mugumo Girls Secondary School, Kangubiri Girls High School, Nyeri National Technical College, Njiri School, Kagwe Girls Secondary School, Gitwe Girls Secondary School, Gaichanjiru Boys High School and Kamandura Girls High School.

“This, in our estimation, will be the richest drama and film festival,” said James Indimuli, the event’s executive secretary.

“We urge all Kenyans to come and support our children.”