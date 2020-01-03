By BRIAN OJAMAA

Police in Bungoma have arrested a woman who is suspected to have burnt her son's fingers using hot charcoal. The woman accused her five-year-old son of stealing Sh200 from her handbag.

The mother of three from Nakhwana village in Bumula constituency, who is said to have assaulted her son on Wednesday night, was arrested Friday.

Bungoma South OCPD Wilson Nanga said officers from Mateka Police Station arrested the suspect ,who had gone into hiding soon after the incident.

Mr Nanga, who said she will be arraigned next week, asked parents to discipline their children in the right manner.

The boy’s father told journalists that his wife of seven years burnt the child’s hands and fingers after accusing him of often stealing money from her handbag.

Mr Fredrick Nabangi, a neighbour, described the incident as unfortunate. He called on parents to discipline their children in a more civilised manner.

