Comedian Juliet Mukari from Eregi Secondary School left the audience at Kibabii University hall in stitches after she presented her piece Friday during day three of Kenya National Drama and Film Festival.

Her comedy was based on the human nature of someone feeling jealous (kunyongwa) of others when they succeed.

In her comic punch lines delivered in Kiswahili, Juliet was able to carry the audience along with her as she enumerated the human behaviour of disliking others.

Muthuaini Girls Secondary School from Nyeri County present a Kikuyu cultural dance at Kibabii University on April 5, 2019. PHOTO | ANTHONY NJAGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

CULTURAL DANCE

After the Eregi School comedy came a creative cultural dance performed in Kikuyu by Muthuaini Girls Secondary School from Nyeri County.

The dance was choreographed by Dr Jane Mugo, who is also the principal of the school.

The dance, just like the Eregi comedy, addressed the human behaviour of sibling rivalry where one family feels unhappy upon seeing a relative succeed.

The dance captivated the audience due to its attractive use of different music instruments and accompaniments.

It took issue with the culture of resorting to court litigation which is common in the society instead people amicably resolving their disputes.

The dance script proposed that relatives should always resolve their disputes away from the courts.

The dancers were also effectively communicated their message through the carefully selected costumes which blended well with the theme of the song.

Pupils of Muthiria Primary School present a choral verse, A flower on the Lower, during the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival at Kibabii University on April 5, 2019. PHOTO | ANTHONY NJAGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

DANGERS OF PEACHING

At the same time, Sunshine School from Nairobi region staged a play highlighting the dangers of poaching and how impunity and corruption help to propagate it.

They took the audience to an imaginary Olooponagi game park where poachers working in cahoots with the county’s governor wantonly killed wild animals.

In the play, the Governor and his team are, however, busted by his own daughter who happened to be at the park with her boyfriend. She recorded the governor helping the poachers kill the wild animals.

Students of Miritini Secondary School from Mombasa rehearsing their oral narrative at the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival at Kibabii University, Bungoma County on April 5, 2019. PHOTO | ANTHONY NJAGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

SENATOR'S SCRIPTS

On Friday afternoon, the audience was entertained with three plays, one of which was presented by Chavakali Boys High School. The play was written and directed by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Mr Malala, popularly known as the super senator, also scripted plays for Kakamega School and Butere Girls High School.

The primary schools film festival ended Friday with several films qualifying for the gala performances which will be held on April 10 and 11 at Kibabii University.

Among the schools whose feature films qualified for the gala include St. James Nguruka Academy from Embu, Kayole One Primary School and Nairobi school.