Fourteen people in Webuye, Bungoma County are in self-isolation after they interacted with a Siaya priest who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Among the 14 are a Catholic priest based in Webuye and 13 nuns who interacted with Father Richard Onyango Oduor after he recently arrived in the country from Rome.

Webuye County Hospital Medical Superintendent Simon Kisaka said his health workers are monitoring the suspected cases.

At least 59 people in Siaya, who attended a burial ceremony that was presided by the Father, are in isolation.

Bungoma Health department has created an isolation ward in Webuya that has 16 beds.

In Uasin Gishu County, police were directed to intensify patrols in all informal settlements to ensure total compliance of the directive to stay home by officials.

“All residents must remain indoors and only go out to buy food or seek medical attention,” Uasin Gishu police boss Johnstone Ipara said.

Mr Ipara warned those idling in estates will be arrested and put on forced quarantine.