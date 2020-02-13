Head teacher charged with defiling class 7 pupil

Mr Pius Sifuna, 51, was also charged with caressing and touching the private parts of the 15-year-old in his office early this month.

By BRIAN OJAMAA

The head teacher of Nandingwa Primary School in Bukusu South Ward of Bumula, Bungoma, was on Wednesday charged with defiling a Standard Seven pupil.

Mr Pius Sifuna, 51, was also charged with caressing and touching the private parts of the 15-year-old in his office early this month.

However, Mr Sifuna denied the charges and was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail with a surety of the same amount.

The prosecution was granted more time to carry out an age assessment of the minor at Bungoma Referral Hospital.