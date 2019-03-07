 Nzoia Sugar MD hurt in kidnap dies - Daily Nation
Acting Nzoia Sugar MD hurt in abduction dies in Nairobi

Thursday March 7 2019

Michael Kulundu

The acting managing director of Nzoia Sugar Company Michael Kulundu, who was injured after he was abducted in January. His family said on March 7, 2019 that he has died in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Mr Kulundu was at the Salmond Restaurant located on the Kanduyi-Sikata highway when he was kidnapped.
  • His family later found him in a trench near Gulf Petrol Station.
  • His uncle said the police should have tracked the phone used to call him to the hotel from where he was abducted.
By SHABAN MAKOKHA
The acting managing director of Nzoia Sugar Company Michael Kulundu, who was injured after he was abducted in January has died in Nairobi.

Confirming the death Thursday, his uncle Lambert Manda said the family is yet to get an update from the police on the kidnapping in Bungoma on January 2, 2019.

Mr Kulundu was at the Salmond Restaurant located on the Kanduyi-Sikata highway when he was kidnapped.

His family later found him in a trench near Gulf Petrol Station, about 100 metres, from the restaurant he was grabbed from.

They had been searching for him overnight.

Following the death, Mr Manda said the police should have tracked the phone used to call him to the hotel from where he was abducted.

"So far, there is no report released by the police on their investigations," said Mr Manda.

