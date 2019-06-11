By DENNIS LUBANGA

More by this Author

One person has died after a after a lorry collided head on with a car along the Malaba-Kanduyi highway in Bungoma County.

The Tuesday morning collision also left three other people injured.

Confirming the incident which occurred near Mayanja, Bungoma County Police Commander Francis Sang said that the driver of the car died on the spot while the driver of the lorry sustained slight injuries.

“Also, two pedestrians, among them a student of St Kizito Secondary School, sustained slight injuries. They were treated and discharged and are in fair condition,” said Mr Sang.

The long distance truck was traveling to Malaba from Bungoma.

LOST CONTROL

Mr Sang said that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and swerved to the opposite lane hitting the truck which was heading to Malaba.

The body of the dead man was taken to the Bungoma Level Five Hospital.

“We want to caution all motorists plying along the highway especially during early morning hours to be cautious [especially during] this rainy season,” added Mr Sang.

Two weeks ago, eight people died while five others sustained serious injuries after a matatu they were travelling in collided with a bus at Matulo Corner along the Webuye-Bungoma highway.

The matatu operated by Western Townace Sacco collided head on with a Modern Coast bus.