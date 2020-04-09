By BRIAN OJAMAA

A woman has been arrested and forcefully quarantined in Bungoma County following her escape from Kimilili Sub-county hospital, where she had been taken earlier.

Brenda Naliaka Mukhwana, 31, was quarantined after showing symptoms of the Covid-19 disease, stated a police report at Kimilili Police Station, where she was taken.

Ms Mukhwana was identified after travelling from Nairobi County on April 1.

She was taken to the hospital but escaped on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report that Dr Caleb Watta filed with police.

The woman hails from Temba Temba village in Chebukwabi Location, Kimilili.

She was arrested at her home by a multi-agency security team that had mounted a search.

COUNTY MEASURES

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has put in place tough measures to curb spread of the virus, including banning Nairobi residents from traveling to Bungoma.

President Uhuru has banned movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties for 21 days, as this is where most cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

So far, Bungoma County has not confirmed any single case of the disease.

The county has also started mass production of masks at Wekelekha vocational training institute that will be distributed to residents free of charge.