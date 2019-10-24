By DENNIS LUBANGA

More by this Author

Police in Bungoma County have launched investigations into the circumstances under which a Form One student died by suicide at Cardinal Otunga Girls' High School in Kanduyi.

The body of 13-year-old Naomi Sifuna was found hanging from the ceiling of a dormitory. She used a bed sheet in the act.

Johnstone Lyambila, Bungoma South's acting divisional police commander (OCPD), said his officers and those from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were investigating the matter.

“Concerning a student who committed suicide at Cardinal Otunga Girls' High School, the DCI officers and others visited the school on Wednesday to ascertain what had happened," the police boss told journalists in his office on Thursday morning.

"They found that indeed a Form One girl had committed suicide. We are trying to find out what happened before the [incident].”

MARKS

Advertisement

Mr Lyambila said reports indicated that the incident may have resulted from "an issue of Mathematics or Geography marks".

"... but there might be some underlying issues ... [these issues] are being investigated for appropriate action," he said.

The OCPD said they found a note at the scene.

“We are checking the note to establish if it was from the student or from other sources. We cannot tell whether it came from the student. That is why we are not going to disclose its contents."

STUDENTS' CLAIMS

The school's principal was not immediately available for comment on the matter.

However, students who requested anonymity said trouble started when the teenager from Nakhwana Village of Kimaeti Ward was paraded before the school and ridiculed for allegedly forging her end term marks.

“Our friend filled in a fresh Geography exam paper and awarded herself a score of 93 percent. She sneaked into the staff room and placed it inside the subject teacher's desk, where other exam sheets had been kept,” one said.

Unfortunately, the source said, her actions were discovered so she was summoned to the school parade.

“After they realised she had faked her marks, students were quickly paraded. She was called out and chided in front of her fellow students. Immediately after the parade was dismissed, she walked to the dormitory, where she used her bed sheet to hang herself," another said.