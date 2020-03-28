They were arrested for flouting government order suspending physical gatherings in fight against the new coronavirus.

By BRIAN OJAMAA

Police on Saturday morning arrested two priests, several nuns and 46 congregants who were fellowshipping at two Catholic churches in Bungoma.

They were arrested for flouting government order suspending physical gatherings in fight against the new coronavirus.

Thirty two people were arrested at Christ the King Catholic Church while fourteen were seized at St Paul's Kanduyi parish.

There was drama as some congregants took to their heels when police officers in civilian clothing, acting on a tip-off, raided the two churches.

Police officers found the church has opened its doors to worshippers on Saturday morning. PHOTO | BRIAN OJAMAA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Bungoma South Deputy County Commissioner Michael Yator said the suspects were temporarily detained and later pardoned to go home.

"We released them after warning them that no congregations are not allowed and everyone should pray at home," he said.

Kanduyi Deputy County Commissioner Abdi Shakur asked faithful to adhere to government directives and avoid public gatherings.