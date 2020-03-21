This is not the first time Mr Musila has undertaken such a sensitisation exercise.

Mr Musila said he has been to the Mt Elgon areas, where he said most people had not received the information on the outbreak.

Mr Musila said he had chosen to use Kibukusu, the local language, in his messages so that more people could understand him.

By BRIAN OJAMAA

More by this Author

A 37-year-old boda boda operative from Bungoma has attracted praise for using loud speakers mounted on his motorcycle to encourage residents to wash their hands and avoid handshakes.

Mr Polycarp Musila, from Musese village in Kabuchai, said he had been voluntarily riding around the county telling people how they can stay safe from Covid-19.

The man, who is also a pastor at Living Faith Church in Chwele, told the Nation he was playing his part in controlling the spread of the virus.

Only seven people have tested positive for the virus in Kenya. The government will begin random tests in specific areas today.

“I saw that the media alone may not reach all the people in the county and I decided to help as I knew they would easily listen to me,” said the father of seven.

“This is because they know me and I have been working with them here.”

Advertisement

Mr Musila said he had chosen to use Kibukusu, the local language, in his messages so that more people could understand him.

“This is the language most people speak here, they easily understand me. I will continue speaking to them on coronavirus so we are all safe from it,” he said.

He said he has also been telling people to avoid kissing and crowding.

PEACE MESSAGES

Mr Musila said he has been to the Mt Elgon areas, where he said most people had not received the information on the outbreak.

This is not the first time Mr Musila has undertaken such a sensitisation exercise.

During the disputed 2017 General Election, he helped spread peace messages.

Residents said his mission will go a long way in ensuring all residents are informed.

Mr David Wawire, from Kimilili, said using local languages help pass the message to more people.