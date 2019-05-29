By BENSON AMADALA

A pistol belonging to Bungoma Central Sub-County police commander Mr David Kandie was stolen from his house by unknown people on Tuesday.

The Jericho pistol had 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The robbers are reported to have ransacked the house, making way with three mobile phones, Sh3,500 in cash, and other items valued at Sh44,350.

The thieves broke into the house, located some 200 metres from Chwele police station, soon after Mr Kandie had gone to back to bed at 3:30am.

An hour later, one of his children woke him up and informed him that the door to the house was wide open.

Western region commissioner Ms Anne Ngetich said the police have begun a manhunt to recover the firearm.

“We must recover that gun and our officers are pursuing useful leads on the incident. They have launched a manhunt for the suspects who are on the run. My assurance to the public we will do everything possible to ensure that the gun is recovered and in safe hands,” said Ms Ngetich.

According to a police report, the suspects made the daring move and broke into the house of the police chief as he slept.

Mr Kandie, wife and children were not injured during the suspected burglary on Tuesday morning.

A combined operation involving detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Bungoma and the dog unit began tracking down the suspects thought to have escaped towards Chebukaka.