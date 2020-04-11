By BRIAN OJAMAA

More by this Author

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati on Saturday asked political leaders in the county not to use the Covid-19 outbreak to settle political scores.

Addressing the press at the county's head office, Mr Wangamati said it was a pity that some leaders were using Bungoma's fight against the coronavirus to taint his administration's image.

The governor said reports that Bungoma purchased a 600 20-litre jerrycans at Sh10,000 each were "false, malicious and being peddled by some of these politicians to undermine me".

He claimed some leaders were lying to residents and misleading them about the county's preparedness.

The governor said that the 120-litre containers the county distributed to markets for handwashing were donated by well-wishers. However, he declined to name the donors.

"Some politicians want to use the Covid-19 issue to settle political scores and fan enmity. We, as a county, distributed were 368 containers all donated by well-wishers," he said.

Advertisement

"This is the time for leaders in Bungoma to come together and educate residents on this disease," he added.

EVIDENCE

Mr Wangamati said anyone with evidence that the county made the purchase should present it to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

He explained that besides the Sh100 million emergency kitty, the county had a Sh200 million food subsidy budget, which he said would be reallocated through a mini-supplementary budget.

"If anybody has any evidence to the contrary or to the effect that any officer in my government paid Sh10,000 for a jerrycan, please bring it forward or take it to the EACC, the county assembly and other relevant authorities," he said.

He added, "This is not the time to create scandals where there is none to settle meaningless scores. Covid-19 should unite us more as a family than divide us.

"It behoves leaders to shelve narrow interests and keep our eyes on the ball. That is fighting to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the county. Treat any information contrary to this as rumour, gossip and ill-will."

On Friday, Senator Moses Wetang'ula and some members of county assembly asked the EACC to probe embezzlement of funds allocated to Covid-19 response.

UNITY

Mr Wangamati called on county leaders to unite amid the local spread of the disease instead of fighting each other.

The county chief added that Bungoma was in the process of procuring another 300 jerrycans for markets and groups that were yet to receive them.

He also announced production of face masks at Wekelekha Vocational Training Institute in Kabuchai, which he said would be distributed free of charge.

"On Monday, we shall start giving out free masks to residents across the nine sub-counties."

POLICE BRUTALITY

Mr Wangamati further asked County Commissioner Abdi Hassan to advise police officers against brutality while implementing the nationwide curfew from 7pm to 5am.

He noted that resident have filed numerous complaints on this, most of them from boda boda riders, some who ferry the sick and pregnant women to hospital at odd hours.