The suspect is currently being held at the Webuye Police Station.

By DENNIS LUBANGA

More by this Author

Police in Webuye, Bungoma County are holding a 22-year old Ugandan woman who faked a pregnancy in a bid to steal a baby at the Lugulu Mission Hospital.

The suspect identified as Josephine Nafula, who is married to a Kenyan man living in Kamukuywa, was brought to the hospital on Monday night by her mother-in-law after allegedly complaining of labour pains.

The hospital administrator Jackson Fukwo told journalist on Wednesday that the suspect who attempted to steal a child had been transferred from Makhonge dispensary where she was admitted at the maternity wing where she spent the night.

NO RECORDS

“I can confirm that she checked in pretending to be in serious labour pains and was directed to the maternity wing as is the norm. but when nurses requested for an AFC card normally given to all pregnant patients to show attendance of prenatal clinics, she lied that she had forgotten the document at home,” said Mr Fukwo.

The administrator said that while admitted at the maternity wing, she resisted being examined, raising the alarm among doctors.

He said the nursing officer in charge got concerned why the patient was uncooperative, prompting her to launch an independent investigation into her character.

CHECK-UP

“When medics insisted on the check-up, they were shocked that she had tied clothes and rugs around her tummy and there was no pregnancy at all,” he narrated.

The rags were forcibly removed and police were called in and took her to Webuye Police Station where, upon interrogation, she confessed that she had had four miscarriages in past marriages.

A pregnancy test conducted on her turned out negative.

“The woman would later admit that she had feigned pregnancy and wanted to steal a child having had developed several miscarriages that had cost her two previous marriages. She even admitted that she had previously been married in Uganda but divorced due to miscarriages,” added Mr Fukwo.

TWINS

Mr Fukwo added that they suspected that Ms Nafula was planning to steal one of the babies belonging to another woman who gave birth to twins at the hospital on the same night.

“Upon arriving in Kenya, she had been in two different marriages and in both she had miscarriages. After finding a new husband in Kamukuywa, Bungoma she hatched the plan to be tying clothes and rugs around her tummy as she prepared to steal a baby,” said Mr Fukwo.

Bungoma East police boss Valerian Obore, who confirmed the woman’s arrest, said they had launched investigations into the matter.

“If found culpable, the woman will be charged in court,” said the police boss.