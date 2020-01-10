alexa Bungoma man arrested over couple's cold blood murder - Daily Nation
Bungoma man arrested over couple's cold blood murder

Friday January 10 2020

Bungoma crime

Police have arrested a suspect over the murder. AFP PHOTO 

BRIAN OJAMAA
By BRIAN OJAMAA
Police in Bungoma have arrested a suspect following the bizarre killing of a couple.

The couple was found dead in their bedroom on Friday morning by their children.

Their bodies had deep cut wounds.

Bungoma West police boss David Mwange said the suspect was arrested in his house which is near the couple’s home.

“Our officers acting on a tip-off from members of the public seized the suspect in his house with blood stained clothes,” the police boss said.

Mr Mwange said the suspect was found in possession of a sharp sword.

Police could not immediately establish the motive of the killing but they suspected a longstanding family dispute.

The bodies of the victims were taken Bungoma Hospital mortuary.