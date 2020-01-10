By BRIAN OJAMAA

More by this Author

Police in Bungoma have arrested a suspect following the bizarre killing of a couple.

The couple was found dead in their bedroom on Friday morning by their children.

Their bodies had deep cut wounds.

Bungoma West police boss David Mwange said the suspect was arrested in his house which is near the couple’s home.

“Our officers acting on a tip-off from members of the public seized the suspect in his house with blood stained clothes,” the police boss said.

Mr Mwange said the suspect was found in possession of a sharp sword.

Advertisement

Police could not immediately establish the motive of the killing but they suspected a longstanding family dispute.