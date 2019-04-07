By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

Angry residents of Malambisia village, Butula Sub-County on Saturday torched an Administration Police camp in what is believed to be a revenge mission over the death of a local.

The mob attacked Bulwani camp after a man, who had been arrested Saturday morning for allegedly defiling a minor, died in police custody.

Police said the 20-year-old suspect allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, a claim that was dismissed by the man’s family.

Justine Wafula, a sister of the suspect, said he went to check on her brother at the police camp but she was denied access to him.

It all began at around seven in the morning when the sister of the 20- year old who was a boda boda operator, Justine Wafula visited the station to check on him but was restricted.

She revealed that the deceased, who was the father two, was arrested at around 3am and taken to the station.

“Police officers told us that they were waiting for authorisation from their boss to allow us to see him. We came to discover that he was dead,” said Ms Wafula.

The news of the man’s death irked locals who milled around the station demanding answers over his death.

Chaos erupted as police tried to move the body to the mortuary. Locals blocked police vehicles and demanded for answers.

The officers were forced to call for reinforcement from Butula and Nambale. Police shot in the air and lobbed teargas canisters to disperse the crowd.

As police officers transported the body to the mortuary, residents set the police camp on fire. The residents also went to the homestead of the local who reported that his daughter was defiled to the police and torched five houses.

Western regional police boss Rashid Yakub said a post-mortem examination will be done to ascertain the cause of the suspect’s death.