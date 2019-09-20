Busia MCAs suspend majority leader, chief whip  

By GAITANO PESSA

Busia Ward reps allied to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Friday suspended assembly Majority Leader Laban Mukhwana and Chief Whip Eric Kaibe for allegedly failing to articulate party issues.

County party boss Patrick Obongoya said they have suspended the two for seven days. They will be summoned to defend themselves.

The decision to suspend them was arrived at by week 19 MCAs.

BBI REPORT

“The majority leader’s position is the heartbeat of the party on matters welfare, legislation and even national debates such the Punguza Mizigo 2019 Bill and the BBI report. They two are supposed to be at the fore front in these subjects but it seems they are unable to do that,” said Mr Obongoya.

He said their silence on pertinent party issues had thrown supporters into confusion on ODM stand on matters of national discourse within the county.

However, Mr Mukhwana, who is also Bukhayo East MCA, said his suspension was null and void since it was not in the agenda of the meeting.

“I don’t fear to step aside if members are dissatisfied with my representation but not through personal vendetta,” he said.

On his part Mr Kaibe (Kingandole Ward) said his purported removal is an exercise in futility. He noted that there is no provision in the standing orders for the removal of a chief whip.

RUDE SHOCK

“I am appointed by the party to handle party affairs in the assembly; it is my duty to communicate to the Speaker on any decision of the members of the party,” he said.

He warned those who think he can be removed through unofficial sittings to brace themselves for a rude shock.

The reps who were present during the ouster meeting included Ekesa Kassaman (Bukhayo Central), Grace Omasete (Angurai South), Vincent Olumbe (Nambuku/Namboboto), John Obwogo (Nangina), John Oganga (Marachi East), David Kokonya(Malaba South), Linus Asiba (Matayos South) and Simon Asuka (Marachi North).