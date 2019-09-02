By GAITANO PESSA

The family of a woman who was hit and killed by a speeding police vehicle in Amerikwai market in Busia County two weeks ago is crying for justice following the incident that has left them traumatised.

Ms Magdalene Mamai, a 52-year-old veterinary officer who was attached to Chakol division veterinary office, was run over by a Toyota Land Cruiser belonging Kotur Police Station on August 21, 2019.

She was heading to work in the morning on a motorcycle when tragedy struck.

RIDER INJURED

The boda boda rider carrying her survived with serious injuries and is recuperating at Busia County Referral Hospital.

Mr Karoli Omuse, the woman’s husband, on Monday accused the government of remaining mum on the incident which involved its officer.

He appealed to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to intervene and ensure the culprits are punished for negligence.

“It’s now two weeks since the accident happened but I am yet to receive any communication from the police. When the matter was first reported, I was told not to worry since it was being handled at a higher level. It pains me that no action has been taken against the perpetrators,” he lamented.

BLOW TO FAMILY

Mr Omuse, who described his late wife as a loving, humble and a hardworking companion, termed her demise as a big blow to the family.

“I have lost a very important person in my family who stood by me as a great friend and pillar of this home. This is a very difficult moment in life and I don’t know how to overcome the pain,” he said.

The family also wants the State to foot the hospital bill including post-mortem and funeral expenses.

“We still feel this accident could have been avoided had the officer observed traffic rules. It beats logic that the people who are supposed to maintain law and order are the ones breaking it,” said Mr Omuse’s brother, Benjamin Emukule.

Eye witnesses alleged that the police were chasing a car carrying contrabands from Uganda along the Malaba-Busia road when it hit the boda boda.