Busia man defiles two-year-old girl

By GAITANO PESSA

A two-year-old girl is nursing injuries at the Busia County Referral Hospital after she was defiled on Wednesday evening by a middle aged man.

The baby, whose parents are yet to be identified, was rescued by the public near a bush in Burumba.

The suspect, who is alleged to have lured her with a mandazi, was later attacked and beaten up by angry locals before he was rescued and arrested by police.

Addressing journalists at the hospital, paediatric nurse Naomi Situma, who received the baby, said that the patient was taken to the facility in much pain.

“The patient is now in stable condition. We have put her on Post Exposure Prophylaxis for HIV infection and other antibiotic management,” said Ms Situma.

The nursing manager, Violet Omoto said the baby will remain under the Busia children's department as the search for her parents continues. The suspect is also not known to the community.