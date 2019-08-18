Mrs Wako stated that the kids were like any other children out there who the society need to embrace and support.

By GAITANO PESSA

An Administration Police Officer in Busia County has surprised many after she invited street children for her wedding on Sunday.

Ms Doris Wako who is attached to Busia Police Station, first hit the news headlines early this year when she was captured on social media sharing a meal with street children in Busia Town.

GUESTS

During the colourful event staged at Our Lady of Grace and Compassion Primary School in Mundika, Matayos Constituency, Mrs Wako’s love for the children was affirmed after they were among the guests who graced the event.

Ms Wako stated that the kids, like any other children, should be supported and embraced by the society.

Doris Wako shares a meal with street children. PHOTO | COURTESY

“I don’t see anything extraordinary to invite these good friends of mine on such a memorable day in my life. Difficult situations back home are the key factors pushing them to the streets,” she told Nation.

She appealed to parents to solve family disputes amicably since children suffer most when guardians engage in rows.

“Once on the streets, the harsh environment pushes them to criminal activities while some engage in drug abuse. My aim is to remove them from the streets and if possible re-unite them with their families,” she said.

SUPPORT CHILDREN

She continued: “Parents also need to listen to their children instead of dismissing them. They might have pertinent issues that can be solved before they run to the streets.”

The law enforcer urged the government and well-wishers to support street children to reduce the number of those rushing to the streets.

The children, led by master Abraham Omondi, thanked Ms Wako for her support.

“We are grateful, we came here to celebrate with her since she has been giving us food and clothes,” said Omondi.

Ms Wako was also among 21 women who were honoured in March this year for her role in helping the less privileged in the society during the International Women’s Day that was celebrated in Teso North and graced by Ms Ida Odinga and Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong.