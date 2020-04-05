By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

For about five years, parents of 28 children who were injected with a toxic jab at Akichelesit Dispensary in Teso North Constituency, Busia County have cried for justice as their sons and daughters reeled in paralysis.

The malaria jab administered in 2015 left the 28 with different level of paralysis that affected both their upper and lower limbs, forcing the parents to seek justice at the High Court in Busia.

The court ruled in favour of the victims on December 19, 2017, ordering that they be compensated.

RELIEF FOR FAMILIES

Though it has been a long and torturous process coupled with several demonstrations, the families can now breathe a sigh of relief after the county government on Friday honoured the court order to give them Sh42.88 million as compensation. The money will be awarded to the victims depending on the level of injury suffered.

The victims suffered permanent physical disability of between five and 20 per cent.

Advertisement

Speaking at the county health offices while handing over the cheque to lawyer Bernard Ombui who represented the families, Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi said the victims will receive an additional Sh19.12 million in the next financial year.

VICTIMS' ACCOUNTS

“I urge Mr Ombui to ensure over 70 per cent of the amount goes to victim’s personal accounts with the balance channelled to parents to carter for the children’s upkeep and education,” he said.

Mr Mulomi, who is also the acting county Health executive, revealed that 17 children suffered minor injuries, five suffered 20 per cent disability, one 10 per cent and the last one five per cent.

The parents' representative Mathew Edajai said although it has been a long journey, they are happy the county has finally honoured the court ruling.

“We are happy the county has fulfilled part of the bargain after heeding to our cry on behalf of our children. We will remain patient for the final instalment,” said Mr Edajai.

Mr Ombui promised to ensure transparency prevails in the disbursement of the funds to ensure the children’s needs are given priority.