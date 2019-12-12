By GAITANO PESSA

Patients in Busia County can now breathe a sigh of relief after clinical officers suspended their 40-days strike on Wednesday.

The over 129 clinical officers resumed work following successful talks between the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) and the county government.

Kuco officials led by County Secretary-General Philemon Nakoche signed return to work formula in a meeting attended by deputy governor, acting Health Executive Moses Mulomi and Chief Officer for Health Isaac Omeri.

“We laud the county government for accepting an open door approach to discuss issues affecting our members,” said Mr Nakoche said after the meeting.

The medics withdrew their services in solidarity with their colleagues at the national level citing failure by the county government to effect their promotions.

Mr Mulomi said the union had agreed to end the strike pending promotion and re-designation of 55 of its members by the County Public Service Board.

“We have promoted 22 clinical officers out of the 24 whom the union had forwarded. Another 33 have been forwarded to the County Advisory Council before they are promoted.”

He said that those who qualify for promotion alongside other health workers will also be considered. The end of the stalemate is set to reduce congestion in health facilities in the region.