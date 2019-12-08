By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

Fear has engulfed Bufuma village in Samia, Busia County after a 70-year-old businessman was hacked to death on Sunday.

The body of former Nairobi City Clerk Zipporah Wandera’s husband Francis Wandera was discovered by locals who responded to his distress calls at around 1 pm Sunday.

The incident also left his son Alphonce Wandera, with deep knife stab injuries.

Samia Sub County Police Commander Winnie Siele told the Nation that two young men ambushed Mr Wandera as he returned home from church.

“They attacked mzee after he had parked his car near his house and frog marched him to his bedroom where they then stabbed him several times and left him for the dead before ransacking the house,” Ms Siele said.

They also attacked his son, a former Kenya Defence Forces officer.

“They tied him up with ropes, stabbed him before locking the door from outside and escaped. The son later called for help before neighbours rushed him to Nangina Mission Hospital for treatment while his father’s body was moved to Sega Hospital mortuary,” she added.

Advertisement

The police boss asked residents to give the police information that will help them arrest the suspects.

“We ask the public to volunteer information on suspicious individuals in the community to help us with investigations,” she said.

The incident comes just a few days after a 60-year-old woman was also strangled to death by unknown people in Butula sub county on Thursday.