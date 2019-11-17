By SHABAN MAKOKHA

The family of slain Busia businessman Johannes Okoth wants the government to provide them with tight security.

The family fear that there could be retaliatory attacks from the trader's his killers and kin of the six Kisumu ‘bouncers’ who were murdered on Friday.

Mr Joseph Aduol, Okoth's elder brother said two police officers were deployed to guard their home since the lynching of six men believed to be bouncers from Kisumu on Friday.

“We are worried that the officers may be withdrawn and anything can happen thereafter. We request for long term police security,” said Mr Aduol.

IRATE VILLAGERS

Mr Boniface Aduol blamed police for failing to respond to their calls and those from area assistant chief after villagers attacked the six men.

“Had officers from Butula Police Station responded our phone calls, the men would have been rescued from the irate villagers," he said.

Butula Deputy County Commissioner Johnston Kigeni said the government will not withdraw security from the village.