By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

A school in Teso North Sub County in Busia County has suspended learning as classrooms were flooded following heavy rains.

Akiriamasit Primary School head teacher Bernard Oketch said the measure would ensure the safety of their 400 pupils.

Mr Oketch said the number of learners who reported to school had been declining since last week when heavy rains began pounding the area.

“We have deemed it wise to close the school until next Tuesday as we wait to recede before we close on Friday," he told the Nation on Saturday.

"Some could not write the end of term examinations on scheduled dates so we gave them the tests later. They had to remain at home because of the floods."

The school appealed to the government for measures that will ensure Standard Eight pupils write their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations.

Advertisement

“The only option is to transfer the candidates to neighbouring Amoni Primary School," he said.

BRIDGE

Meanwhile, transport on Busia-Malaba road was disrupted on Friday after River Malakisi burst its banks and submerged Machakus bridge.

Commuters from Malaba and Busia were stranded for the better part of the day as raging waters interrupted movement.

Residents led by Evans Olung’oru called for the contractor tarmacking the road to quicken his pace and construct a modern bridge over at the river.

“the old bridge is low and can easily be submerged," he said.

Last week, hundreds of residents of Akiriamasit, Amoni, Onyunyur, Kamolo and Buria villages in Teso North and South spent a night in the cold after rivers Malakisi and Ang’olol burst their banks resulting in flash floods.