Four more border points to be opened on Busia

By GAITANO PESSA

The government has announced plans to open four border points in Busia County to boost trade in the region.

Addressing residents after an assessment tour of the proposed crossing points on Thursday, Border Management Secretariat Director Kennedy Nyaiyo said the decision was informed by the accessibility and vastness of the area.

“The border points earmarked for upgrading are Sio Port, Mulwanda and Buteba in Funyula Constituency and Port Victoria in Budalangi to complement the existing Busia and Malaba One Stop Border Posts,” he said in Port Victoria.

A county security team led by County Commander John Nyoike, said the additional entry points will end cases of tax evasion, which has seen a variety of products sneaked into the country through the porous border.

Mr Ezekiel Okwach, the chief officer in the Office of the Governor, said there is a need to consider other entry points like Adumai in Teso North, which is very busy, but has no Kenya Revenue Authority officers.

“The opening of more entry points will enhance taxation and have a multiplier effect on the county’s income,” he said.