A spate of armed robbery cases have hit Busia County leaving dozens of resident living in fear.

At least 11 people have been killed in the county in the past one month by armed thugs.

On Wednesday night, a businesswoman in Funyula was killed by unknown attackers who took Sh50,000 from her.

During the incident, two other people sustained serious injuries and are admitted to hospital.

The killing of the businesswoman happened hours after Mr Steven Ouma and Mr Isaiah Oduor both from Sigalame were shot by unknown people.

The two. who are motorcycle riders. were taking passengers to Muramba market centre before six people in police uniform ambushed them.

According to the victims, the attackers had two guns, machete and clubs.

The victims were taken to Busia Referral Hospital by police officers from Sio Port.

On Tuesday night, armed thugs raided a hotel in Matayos and injured several employees.

Last week, a businessman was shot dead at Bugeng’i after thugs raided his business premises and made away with unknown amount of money.

Busia County Commissioner Jacob Narengo said cases of armed criminals terrorising local in the area have increased in the last one month.

“We are following up leads that will help us nab the suspects. It is a group that is targeting business people especially bar owners,” he said.

Mr Narengo said a security team in Busia is working with their counterparts in Siaya County in order to arrest the suspects who appear to be operating in the two counties.

Agenga Nanguba Ward Rep Evans Barasa asked the county security team to investigate and arrest the criminals.