The businessman was shot by three assailants in his house at Masabule village on November 1.

Mr Narengo, who condemned the incident, said a number of mourners have recorded statements at Busia Police Station.

Mourners suspected the six to be behind the murder of the businessman.

By DONNA ATOLA

By KEN WAMASEBU

Angry mourners lynched six people at a funeral of a prominent businessman at Masebula village in Busia County on Friday.

The six were said to be among a group of ten hired men at the funeral of Johanes Okoth who was shot dead two weeks ago by unknown assailants.

A group of boda boda riders pounced on the six who were dressed in black after they failed to identify themselves.

BLACK SUITS

“Ten people dressed in black suits were in the funeral procession from Sega Mission Hospital mortuary. When we asked them to introduce themselves they declined,” said Ms Roselyne Aduol, a sister to the late business man.

“Soon, angry mourners descended on them with crude weapons, killing six of them,” added Ms Aduol.

It was later discovered that the ten were bouncers from Kisumu who had been hired by a close relative of the slain businessman.

Busia County Commander Jacob Narengo said: “Locals said that one of the men was spotted putting a black bag, which had a whip and three knives in the hearse. The mourners suspected that they could have been involved in the murder of the businessman.”

THREE ASSAILANTS

“It is wrong for anyone to take the law into their hands. They should have reported the matter to police. We will zero in on the masterminds of the killing,” said Mr Narengo.

The six bodies were moved to Busia County Hospital mortuary. Police officers have been deployed to the home of the businessman.

Western Region Police Commander Edward Mwamburi said police were investigating the matter.

“We will ensure that those linked to the killing are arrested and charged in court,” said the regional police boss.