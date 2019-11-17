By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Local leaders have condemned the macabre killings of six Kisumu “bouncers” at a funeral in Busia in a case of mistaken identity.

Angry mourners attacked and lynched the security guards at the funeral of a prominent businessman in Masebula village, Busia County, on Friday night.

The six, said to have been among a group of 10 men from Kisumu hired as “bouncers”, had turned up at the funeral of Mr Johanes Okoth, who was shot dead two weeks ago by unknown assailants.

An angry mob of boda-boda riders is said to have pounced on the six “suspicious” mourners, who were dressed in black, when they failed to identify themselves, with locals saying they were not known in the area.

The victims include Phillip Kwach , William Omondi (Sisqo), Evans Onyango Ochieng (Toto), Richard Odero (Nick), David Okeyo (Ouma) and Elvis Odoyo Otieno popularly known as Chief.

Mourners accused them of being behind the murder of the businessman.

On Sunday, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o, Senator Fred Outa and Nyando MP Mr Jared Okello condemned the killings.

“Police need to conduct speedy investigations to bring to light what circumstances occasioned this act and to bring those responsible to justice,” Prof Nyong’o said.

The Kisumu County boss called for calm as police investigate the matter.

The Association of Bouncers in Kenya called for the arrest of four family members of the slain Busia businessman, who they accuse of triggering a conflict that led to the killing of their six members.

The association wants the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to do a thorough investigation into the incident.

The association’s national secretary Israel Ikola termed the murder barbaric and inhumane and called for the arrest of four suspects who triggered the violence.

“Apart from the four, all those who participated in the lynching must face the full force of the law,” Mr Ikola said.

He added: “The narrative of mistaken identity is a flimsy excuse we cannot stand as any murder is a criminal offence.”