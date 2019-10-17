Lightning kills Form Two student in Busia

By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

A family in Okook village, Teso South is mourning the death of their kin who was struck by lightning Thursday evening.

Ms Jenipher Amoit said her 19-year-old daughter, who was a Form Two student, met her death while she was washing her clothes outside their house.

She collapsed and died while she was being taken to hospital.

A cow and a calf were also killed in the 6pm incident.

“She came from school at 5pm in the evening and went to fetch water to wash her uniforms. She was struck as she was washing her clothes,” recounted Amoit.

Locals called on the government to install lightning arresters in the area noting that several people and livestock have been struck in the past.

Advertisement