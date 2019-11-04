By GAITANO PESSA

A sombre mood engulfed Ang’orom village in Teso South, Busia County after a Standard Seven pupil drowned in a quarry on Saturday evening.

Felix Oburu, 14, a pupil at Ang’orom Primary School died while he was swimming with five of his friends in the quarry that was filled with rain water.

“He joined us in the quarry but just a minute later drowned. We thought he was playing games with us since he knows how to swim. Our efforts to save him were futile since the spot he drowned at was very deep,” said one of the boys.

Initial efforts by local divers to retrieve the body from the 15-foot deep quarry were unsuccessful.

WATER DRAINED

The body was recovered eighteen hours later following the intervention of the Busia County government fire engine that drained water from the quarry to lower level for the divers to retrieve it.

The incident attracted criticism from residents who faulted a road contractor for sinking many quarries in the region.

“We have lost many people in this area. Construction companies usually dig and scoop murram and leave the pits uncovered. The heavy rains have filled the quarries with water thus posing a danger to residents,” said Mr Samson Ochokodolo.