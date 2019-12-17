By GAITANO PESSA

Questions have emerged over the government’s commitment to complete the Sh1.6 billion lower Sio Irrigation project in Matayos constituency, Busia County.

Works on the 4,333 acres’ scheme stalled about four years ago, raising concerns among residents on whether the project was another white elephant.

For close to half a decade, unused green pipes have been lying at the project site.

The project stretches from Busibwabo ward in the Eastern part of the constituency where an intake has been installed to Bukhayo West ward.

Locals lament that the pipes have also now turned into a security hazard where criminals hide and attack them at night.

“These pipes are now home to thieves, rapists, an arena for promiscuity and sometimes converted to toilets,” said Ms Josephine Barasa, a resident.

Residents told the Nation they had been hopeful that the project, once completed, would ensure food security through its irrigation component.