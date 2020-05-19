Malaba stabbing: police arrest six suspects

By BRIAN OJAMAA

Police in Malaba have arrested six people accused of being behind the gruesome murder of a clearing and forwarding agent on Malaba.

Paul Etori was found dead with 12 stab wounds on various parts of his body.

Police said the suspects were nabbed at 3am partying at a private home in Malaba.

Teso North police boss Wilson Muraya said detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation are handling the case.

He added that the arrested suspects are helping police with investigation.

At the time of his death Etori had Sh70,000 cash on him. But his killers did not take anything from him.

“A bag with Sh70,000, two mobile phones and a wallet were left intact,” Komiriai Assistant Chief Celine Okwara said.

Mr Okwara said that they recovered all those items the morning where the body was found.

He added that it appears his attackers were only after his life.