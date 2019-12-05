By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

Residents of Budalang’i in Busia County have faulted the government for the flooding menace that has hit the region after a compensation row with the State lands agency interrupted rehabilitation of dykes along River Nzoia.

Works could not go on due to a dispute between the National Lands Commission (NLC) and residents who had surrendered their land to government for purposes of constructing the dykes.

The project was also halted last month due to heavy rains in the area.

Sino Hydro, the China-based contractor that was rehabilitating the section has since removed its equipment after the ground become unstable and hindered heavy machinery from manoeuvring through.

In October, locals raised concern over the slow pace of the State in ensuring that the 34-kilometre embankment which is part of the Sh5.3 billion Lower Nzoia irrigation project is reinforced.

Barely two months later, underground seepage and rising water levels have exposed residents and homesteads to floods.

Advertisement

The affected villages include Igigo, Muumbiri, Sibuka, Busagwa, Buyuku, Siamunga, Khabanga, Makunda, Ruambwa and Nyadorera in the northern part of the constituency and Maduwa, Bukhuma, Bulwani, Iyanga, Runyu, Khajula and Bubamba on the southern end.

DISEASE FEARS

“We are worried that no action has been taken since water penetrated the northern dyke into our homesteads. Our cry to the government seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

"We are concerned that soon we will be battling with waterborne diseases after latrines were also submerged,” said Mzee Joseph Obote Madioba.

Other residents said they were now starring at hunger crisis after all their crops and properties were washed away.

Their concerns come just few hours after the Meteorological Department issued a flood hazard warning for the region.

Busia County Director for Meteorological Service Benjamin Bahati said the red level severe flood warning applies to climate zone 1 specifically Budalangi floodplain.

“Heavy rain of between 20-50mm is expected in the Nzoia catchment for the next three days. Residents living next to the river are advised to prepare to relocate to higher ground," he said.

By 7am Monday morning, the water levels at Rwambua bridge was at 5.1 metres high from the river bed.