By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

Villagers in Matayos, Busia County, on Saturday feasted on the meat of a stray hippo suspected to have escaped from River Sio in search of food.

A village elder alerted residents of Amerikwai, Luero and Bugeng’i after finding the animal at a farm in Amerikwai.

Within minutes, they killed the hippo using stones, machetes and axes.

Ms Flora Kendi, the Amerikwai B village head, told journalists that she found animal outside her door when she opened it in the morning.

"I immediately shouted to alert my neighbours as it escaped, destroying crops,” she said.

SEVERE DAMAGE

Advertisement

Mr Peter Etyang said the animal left a trail of destruction as it tried to escape.

“It has destroyed many semi-permanent structures including houses, latrines and fences. It also damaged my friend’s motorcycle,” Mr Etyang said.

He said they were disappointed that their appeals for help yielded no fruits.

“We called police officers but they offered little help as the animal continued to wreak havoc,” he said.

"LESSON"

With no help forthcoming, the residents took matters into their own hands, hunting down the animal and killing it.

“We killed it to teach the Kenya Wildlife Service a lesson so that they answer our distress calls promptly next time," said another resident.

While sharing the meat, a villager identified only as Samson said, “We thank God for this January gift. We pray that another one will emerge soon.”

The residents want the KWS to compensate them for the destruction the animal caused.