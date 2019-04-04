By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

By DENNIS LUBANGA

For a town that suffered greatly during the deadly post-election violence 10 years ago, the recent interest shown in Eldoret by leading corporates keen to set up regional bases to serve the western and northern parts of Kenya has breathed a fresh lease of life in its push to full recovery.

The 2007-2008 post-election violence brought the town to its knees as hundreds of residents were killed and property worth millions of shillings destroyed following a disputed presidential election that sparked deadly protests across the country.

Workers at the Safaricom Contact Centre in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, during its launch on March 14, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

POST-POLL CHAOS

The town in Uasin Gishu County was the epicentre of the violence that led to at least 1,133 deaths and displacement of over 600,000 people countrywide.

Although its recovery has been slow, the recent move by Safaricom, the country’s leading telecommunications firm, to set up its first call centre outside Nairobi region and Toyota’s decision to build a Sh400 million multi-brand facility have given the town a stamp of faith as it seeks to officially become a city.

Governor Mandago speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Toyota showroom at Annex in Eldoret town on March 28, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

TOYOTA KENYA

Thursday last week, Toyota became the second company in less than a month to spread its tentacles to the North Rift’s main town.

The firm’s Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel said they picked the town because of its vibrancy and ease of business.

“As Toyota Kenya, we chose to set up the facility in Eldoret due to the county government’s move to provide an enabling environment to do business, the ease of doing business in the county, a vibrant business community, a host of banks and financial institutions and good infrastructure among other factors,” said Mr Reel during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The facility, to be completed in one year, sits on a four-acre piece of land at Annex estate, along the busy Eldoret-Nakuru highway and will cost Sh450 million.

It will host several brands and franchises including Hino, Suzuki, Yamaha, CASE IH, Mercedes, Jeep and Volkswagen, which are part of the larger CFAO group to which Toyota Kenya belongs.

The cotton spinning section at Rivatex East Africa Limited in Eldoret town. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

FERTILISER FACTORY

It is its second biggest investment in the county by the company following the building of Toyota Tsusho Fertiliser Africa Ltd in Ngeria on the outskirts of the town that produces the Baraka brand of fertiliser.

The plant produces an average of 150,000 tonnes of fertiliser annually with a 50kg bag retailing at Sh2,800.

Last month, Safaricom officially opened the new call centre in the town with its top managers praising the town’s infrastructure and the ease of doing business.

The company’s Chief Customer Officer Sylvia Mulinge said that the new hub built at a cost of Sh900 million will create job opportunities for over 800 people.

Ms Mulinge said the centre will further enhance Safaricom’s efficiency in handling the over 150,000 calls received daily and help resolve customer queries much faster.

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago (left) during a tour of Toyota Tsusho Fertiliser Africa Ltd plant in Ngeria on March 28, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

GOOD INFRASTRUCTURE

“We decided to come to Eldoret town because of the good infrastructure including the roads and the airport that will make it easy for us to do business,” said Ms Mulinge who revealed that the company will recruit 300 interns from various local universities in Uasin Gishu County.

The town is also gearing up for a first ever multi-billion-shilling private special economic zone in the country which is being set up at Plateau within the town’s metropolitan area.

A spot check by the Nation revealed that a perimeter wall has been erected around the 700-acre Pearl River Economic Zone and boreholes drilled, setting the stage for the establishment of the industrial park.

The Sh200 billion industrial park will accommodate more than 400 industries with more than 30 of them dealing with agricultural products for export.

The Mediheal Group of Hospitals is also setting up a Sh650 million liver transplant facility in Eldoret town.

The entrance to Wagon Wheel Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE

Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno said the investments are a vote of confidence for the town that is gearing up for a city status.

He said the town was voted the best in the ease of doing business index in 2016, making it attractive to local and foreign investors.

“We have simplified the processes, we have developed the town, the infrastructure is good and the security has improved greatly because of our good partnership with the national government,” he told the Nation.

He said the town is the main hub for the eight counties that make the North Rift Economic Bloc.

Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

PROXIMITY TO EA STATES

He urged other corporates to set up their branches in the region, saying its proximity to the other East African countries makes it more attractive to companies interested in spreading business to the neighbouring countries.

“This is the gateway to Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan. Interested investors are welcome to Eldoret,” he said.

Kenya National Chambers of Commerce Uasin Gishu Chapter Chairman Charles Mose welcomed the investments saying they will provide job opportunities to the youth in the region.