By EVANS KIPKURA

More by this Author

Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has faulted the Senate for going back on its decision to push for more money for the counties.

Speaking to journalists in Iten on Thursday afternoon, the governor said he was disappointed to learn that the Senators had bowed down to the demands by the National Assembly to cut the allocation from Sh335 billion to Sh316 billion.

“It is very unfortunate that the senate has decided to approve the proposed allocation by the National Assembly. Counties operating on a shoe-string budget like Elgeyo Marakwet will suffer most,” said Tolgos.

Elgeyo-Marakwet recently witnessed a standoff between its county assembly and the executive after the former declined to cede part of their budget to bail out the later from debt and salary arrears.

The governor further added that he was shocked that the amount fell below the offer that had been made by the national assembly.

Parliament had passed that the counties be given Sh221 billion down from the initial Sh335 billion which had been offered to them.

Advertisement

“We are still consulting as members of the council of governors and our chairperson to see the way forward because definitely this is something that has caught us off guard,” he said.