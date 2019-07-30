By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

By BARNABAS BII

Elders and professionals from Elgeyo-Marakwet County have distanced themselves from remarks by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi directed at President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The elders, who held a meeting in Eldoret Monday, told off Mr Sudi over claims that the fight against corruption is targeting leaders from certain regions.

“We wish to disassociate ourselves from careless utterances of some elected leaders. Theirs is to undermine the efforts made by the government to fight corruption. We urge leaders to respect the institution of the presidency for it is a symbol of national unity,” said Mr Yusuf Keitany, an elder.

RESIGN

In a bare-knuckle attack on the president, Mr Sudi, who was speaking to journalists at his Kapseret home last Thursday, dared President Kenyatta to resign, terming his administration as the most incompetent since independence.

Mr Sudi accused President Kenyatta's administration of down the country's economy.

FIGHT GRAFT

But the elders Monday told leaders from the region to desist from politicising the fight against corruption and let justice take its course.

“If someone stole, they did so as individuals but not on behalf of the community. Insulting the President is not part of our culture as Kalenjins,” said Julius Chepsoi, another elder.

They said they are fully in support of the handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

UNITY

“The coming together has fostered national unity and cohesion among Kenyans and should be supported by all right thinking Kenyans,” said Timothy Matep, a youth leader.

The elders said the Kimwarer and Arror dams would have transformed the region economically, adding that those found guilty of embezzling funds meant for the mega projects should have their assets repossessed or made to pay for what they stole for the projects to continue.