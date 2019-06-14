By EVANS KIPKURA

A man from Kapker, Marakwet East, in Elgeyo-Marakwet County who shot dead his three children and injured another three on Monday was killed on Thursday evening by family members, police said.

According to Marakwet East police boss Vincent Kitili, family and clan members, with the help of community members flushed out David Kipkorir Kamaril from his hideout in Kabulwo village in the neighbouring Keiyo North Sub County before he was shot dead by the irate kin using the same gun he used to kill his children.

Kipkorir had fled his village as police pursued him after the killings last Monday morning.

According to the authorities, the group led by angry family and clan members’ frog-marched Kipkorir from his hideout all the way to his home in Kapker village where he was forced to get the gun he had used to shoot his children.

“The same gun was used to kill him by his clansmen,” reads the police report.

The man was then hurriedly buried as the family members feared being caught by the police.